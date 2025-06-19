Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $229.65 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.05.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

