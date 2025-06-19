Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.12 and a 200 day moving average of $583.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
