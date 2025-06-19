Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.12 and a 200 day moving average of $583.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.