Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 1.5% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,799.81. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,898,589. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.