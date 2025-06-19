Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 1.5% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,799.81. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,898,589. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Natera Trading Up 2.0%
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
