Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $321,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
