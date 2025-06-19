Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned about 2.22% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25,440.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2%

KSEP opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $26.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (KSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

