Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 891,440 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 470,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 139,413 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.24 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

