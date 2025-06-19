Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.