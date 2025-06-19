Puma Alpha VCT (LON:PUAL) Issues Earnings Results

Puma Alpha VCT (LON:PUAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.27) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Puma Alpha VCT had a net margin of 145.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

Puma Alpha VCT Price Performance

Shares of PUAL stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £28.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.26. Puma Alpha VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.51).

