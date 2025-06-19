Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 428,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

