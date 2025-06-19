MannKind FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

MannKind Price Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $375,875.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,005.59. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,831 shares of company stock worth $846,298 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

