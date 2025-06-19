Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GRRR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $44.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

