Dell Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock worth $156,638,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dell Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

