B. Riley Increases Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,699,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,880. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

