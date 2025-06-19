United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 15,797 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 197.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,054.47. This represents a 26.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Armen Panossian acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

View Our Latest Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7%

OCSL opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,230.77%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.