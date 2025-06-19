Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA) Posts Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.39 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Dewhurst Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of DWHA opened at GBX 537 ($7.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.54. Dewhurst Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.18). The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 565.10.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

