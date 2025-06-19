Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA) Posts Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.39 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.43%.
Dewhurst Group Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of DWHA opened at GBX 537 ($7.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.54. Dewhurst Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.18). The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 565.10.
Dewhurst Group Company Profile
