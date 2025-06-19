ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 675.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

