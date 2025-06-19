ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,842 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA TFPN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.15. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Company Profile

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program.

