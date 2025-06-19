Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV owned about 1.27% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 318,614 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $2,864,000.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

