ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 79,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 67,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

