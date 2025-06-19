Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2,169.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 441,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

