ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,957 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5,289.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.64.

Shares of URI stock opened at $698.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

