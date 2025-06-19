ORG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 950.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $226.56 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

