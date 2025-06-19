ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 59,650 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5,735.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

PHYS stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

