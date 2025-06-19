United Advisor Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 145,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

