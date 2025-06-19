ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

Okta Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

