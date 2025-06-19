HCR Wealth Advisors Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after acquiring an additional 516,297 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,423,000 after buying an additional 13,229,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,128,000 after buying an additional 897,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after buying an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,488,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,281,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $57.94 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.