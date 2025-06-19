Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,006.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

