Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 17,619 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 834.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

