Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 107,483 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,129 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

AIQ stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

