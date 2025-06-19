Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,687 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $338,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,756.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 198.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR opened at $139.96 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $330.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

