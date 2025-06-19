QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,846 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

