Bricktown Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bricktown Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

