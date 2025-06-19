American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

