Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

