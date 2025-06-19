iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

