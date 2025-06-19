Blue Trust Inc. Has $233.42 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned 17.93% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $233,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

