Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,296,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

