Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2025

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,296,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.