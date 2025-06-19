Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 69,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.40% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $355,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

