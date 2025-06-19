Blue Trust Inc. Sells 23,289 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $242,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $234.78.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

