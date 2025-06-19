Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
