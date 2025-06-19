Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,424,000 after buying an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289,514 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $248.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

