374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Yaacov Nagar Sells 57,650 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 57,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,181,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,494.80. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Yaacov Nagar sold 6,052 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,420.80.

On Thursday, June 12th, Yaacov Nagar sold 42,350 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Yaacov Nagar sold 45,998 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $19,319.16.

374Water Stock Performance

SCWO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.13. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). 374Water had a negative return on equity of 119.57% and a negative net margin of 2,093.18%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWO. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the first quarter worth $37,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 62.5% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in 374Water by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 86,733 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

