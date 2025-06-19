Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – June 18th

Duolingo, Regencell Bioscience, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and Wynn Resorts are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in mainland China or Hong Kong, traded on domestic exchanges like the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges, or available overseas through instruments such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). They span key sectors—technology, finance, manufacturing and consumer goods—and offer investors direct exposure to China’s economic growth. Their performance is shaped by domestic policy decisions, regulatory changes, currency movements and global trade dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.22. 135,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.60. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

RGC stock traded down $22.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. 1,027,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,002,375. Regencell Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,156.52. 30,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,202.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. 336,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,545. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47.

