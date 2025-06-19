Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,735 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,282,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 711,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 114,910 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.94 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.