TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $583,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.