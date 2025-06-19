Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 260,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.12 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

