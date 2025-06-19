Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 850 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

