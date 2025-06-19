JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

