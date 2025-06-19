Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,886.9% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 72,420 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $85.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

