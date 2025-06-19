Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

